SON OF SARDAAR 2 TRAILER

Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Ajay Devgn's Comeback 'Decent', Mrunal Thakur Steals The Spotlight

Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer X Review: The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Mukul Dev, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday and Mukul Dev among others. The offical trailer is out, check out netizens honest reaction to the sequel. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Ajay Devgn's Comeback 'Decent', Mrunal Thakur Steals The Spotlight (Screengrab: @ajaydevgn/Instagram)

Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer Son of Sardaar 2 has been creating buzz since the teaser dropped. Adding to the excitement, the makers finally released the trailer on Friday. The sequel takes the story to Scotland with Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Jassi in this new adventure directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The trailer promises a mix of action, humour, and Punjabi flair. It opens with a burst of nostalgia from the original Son of Sardaar, then plunges viewers back into Jassi’s wild and hilarious world. Check out what netizens has to say about the trailer.

Check Out Netizens Honest Reactions 

Son Of Sardaar 2 Star Cast

The sequel boast an ensemble cast includes Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, and Sahil Mehta. The film also mark Mukul Dev's last appears on screen. 

Son Of Sardaar 2 Release Date And More

The upcoming comedy is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production. Son Of Sardaar 2 is slated to hit theatres on July 25, 2025. 

