Son Of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Check Who Leads The Race

New Delhi: August witnessed a major box office clash between two high-profile sequels: Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn, and Dhadak 2, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Both films premiered on Friday, August 1, setting the stage for a dramatic Bollywood face-off.

Strong Start for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 action-comedy hit, has taken an early lead. The film collected Rs 9.25 crore on its third day, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 24.75 crore over the weekend.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film follows the story of a man who pretends to be a decorated war hero to help a couple gain their conservative parents' approval for marriage. With a mix of comedy, action, and emotion, the film has resonated well with mass audiences.

Mukul Dev’s Final Performance

The film also holds emotional significance, as it marks the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 23, 2025. His portrayal in the film has been widely praised and is being remembered as a poignant farewell by fans and colleagues.

The cast includes Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, and others, blending mainstream Bollywood with Punjabi cinema flair. The film was initially slated for release on July 25 but was delayed to August 1.

‘Dhadak 2’ Box Office

In contrast, Dhadak 2 has had a more modest start. The film earned Rs 4.15 crore on its third day, with a total India net of Rs 11.4 crore across the weekend.

A spiritual sequel to the 2018 romance Dhadak, this installment tackles a more socially charged narrative. Siddhant Chaturvedi plays Nilesh, a law student from a marginalised community, who falls in love with Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), a girl from an upper-caste background. As their relationship grows, Nilesh faces increasing harassment from Vidhi’s family, who view the relationship as a threat to their so-called honour.

Critical vs Commercial Appeal

While Dhadak 2 has been praised for addressing caste-based discrimination and showcasing strong performances, it appears to be drawing a niche audience. On the other hand, Son of Sardaar 2 seems to be enjoying broader commercial success with its mass-friendly blend of humour and action.

What’s Next at the Box Office?

With both films still early in their theatrical run, the coming days will determine whether Dhadak 2 can gain momentum through positive word-of-mouth, or if Son of Sardaar 2 will continue to dominate the August box office.

FAQs

Q1. When were Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 released?

Both films hit theatres on August 1, 2025, sparking a high-profile box office clash.

Q2. What genre is Son of Sardaar 2?

A: It’s a comedy-action entertainer featuring Ajay Devgn in a quirky lead role.

Q3. Who stars in Dhadak 2?

The film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

Q4. Why is Son of Sardaar 2 significant?

It marks the final on-screen performance of veteran actor Mukul Dev, who passed away in May 2025.