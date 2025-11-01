Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Jatadhara Unveils Powerful ‘Shiv Stotram’ Song - WATCH

New Delhi: The much-anticipated devotional track “Shiv Stotram” from the upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara has finally been unveiled, offering audiences an immersive spiritual experience. Presented by Zee Studios, the song stands out as a powerful blend of devotion, music, and cinematic grandeur, a true visual and auditory celebration of Lord Shiva’s divinity.

Composed and sung by Rajeev Raj, “Shiv Stotram” captures the essence of faith and devotion on a monumental scale. The track was born from Prerna Arora’s vision, who worked closely with the music team to infuse the composition with authenticity and the spiritual energy of Lord Shiva. Every frame of the song, set against breathtaking visuals, resonates with sacred intensity — turning it into an anthem that transcends mere music to become a divine experience on screen.

Lead actor Sudheer Babu, who portrays the film’s protagonist, delivers a commanding performance in the song’s visuals. Reflecting on his experience, he shared,

“Shooting Shiv Stotram was a truly divine experience for me," said Sudheer Babu. "Every moment on set felt like being in the presence of Lord Shiva himself. When I first heard the track, the energy and aura were beyond just a song — it was a spiritual awakening. As an actor, it's an honour to be part of something that connects your soul so deeply with faith. I'm proud that Jatadhara carries that essence of devotion and the power of Lord Shiva.”

The film stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast including Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Earlier, the trailer of Jatadhara was launched by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, setting the stage for what promises to be a gripping cinematic experience. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the film delves into themes of ambition, greed, and ancient rituals that refuse to remain buried. What begins as a treasure hunt unfolds into a chilling supernatural saga, where centuries-old curses and restless spirits come alive.

Jatadhara is set to release on November 7, in both Hindi and Telugu.