Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' gets a new release date

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in a what looks like a fun romantic comedy titled 'Khandaani Shafakhana'. The film's trailer was unveiled a few days back and it got a positive response from viewers on social media.

The film is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. Earlier, the movie was set to hit the screens on July 26, 2019, but now the makers have decided to push it ahead by a week.

The Sonakshi starrer will now hit the screens on August 2, 2019.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: “New release date... #KhandaaniShafakhana will now release on 2 Aug 2019... Stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and singer Badshah... Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta.”

New release date... #KhandaaniShafakhana will now release on 2 Aug 2019... Stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and singer Badshah... Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. pic.twitter.com/Mksc5QrfHq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

Khandaani Shafakhana stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, veteran actor Annu Kapoor and rapper Badshah in lead roles.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar.