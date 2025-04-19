Sonakshi Sinha-Starrer Psychological Thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ Poster Out, Set For Release On This Date

New Delhi: NVB Films has officially announced the release date for its upcoming psychological thriller Nikita Roy, set to premiere in cinemas worldwide on May 30, 2025. The announcement comes alongside the release of a haunting new poster, sparking anticipation among fans of the genre.

Headlined by Sonakshi Sinha, the film brings together a powerful ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. Directed by Kussh S Sinha, Nikita Roy promises a gripping, genre-defying narrative steeped in mysticism, psychological intrigue, and emotional depth.

Produced under the banner of Nikita Pai Films Ltd., the project is helmed by Kinjal Ashok Ghone in collaboration with producers Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Dinesh Ratiram Gupta, and Kratos Entertainment. The screenplay and story are crafted by acclaimed thriller writer Pavan Kirpalani, known for his mastery of suspenseful storytelling.

In a joint statement, producers Nickky and Viicky Bhagnani expressed their passion for the project: “Nikita Roy is not just a film—it’s a deep, psychological journey. It explores themes and emotions often untouched in mainstream cinema. With a stellar cast and Kussh S Sinha’s distinct directorial approach, we’re confident audiences will be both thrilled and moved.”

The film is also co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.

With its thought-provoking premise, high-caliber performances, and chilling atmosphere, Nikita Roy is positioning itself as one of the most anticipated thrillers of 2025. As the countdown to its theatrical release begins, the newly released poster has already set the tone for what promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.