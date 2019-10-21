Sonakshi Sinha takes on sexy avatar for 'Dabangg 3'

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has teased his fans about twists in "Dabangg 3", by introducing actress Sonakshi Sinha as his "super sexy Rajjo".

With just two days left for the trailer launch, Salman kept the buzz around the movie going, by sharing the look and introductory video of Rajjo on his social media handles.

With the poster, he gave a glimpse of how the character of Rajjo has evolved since the first part of the movie.

In the video, Salman is seen walking towards Sonakshi's poster, and says, "Ye hai humare super sexy Mrs Rajjo. Abhi bhi humare Habibi. (This is our super sexy Mrs Rajjo. She is still my beloved)."

Sonakshi has been a part of the "Dabangg" franchise since its first release in 2010 as Chulbul Pandey's (Salman) love interest and then his wife.

In the poster, Sonakshi is seen in a pink printed sari with a shirt on top, along with Chulbul's signature sunglasses. She has left her hair loose and has a flower pinned to her hair.

Sharing a still picture of the same poster, Salman wrote: "Hindustani sabhyata ki chakki se bani hamaari super sexy Rajjo."

Sharing the same poster, Sonakshi wrote: "Chulbul Pandey ki habibi Rajjo ke bina Dabangg adhoori hai."

"Dabangg 3" directed by Prabhu Deva, also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others. It is scheduled for a December 2019 release.