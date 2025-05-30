Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha's forthcoming psychological thriller "Nikita Roy" has got a new release date. Directed by Sonakshi's brother Kussh Sinha, the project will be released in the cinema halls on June 27th.

Announcing the new release date for her next, Sonakshi wrote on her Instagram handle, "Mark your calendars! Our edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ now has a new release date! Catch the suspense unfold on the big screen on 27th June 2025!" Initially, "Nikita Roy" was slated to debut in theatres on May 30.

However, the reason for delaying the release has not been unveiled by the makers. Produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film, along with Kratos Entertainment, and Nikita Pai Films, the much-anticipated drama also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in prominent roles along with others. The movie has also been co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.

Sonakshi concluded the 35-day schedule for the film in London in March this year. Sharing her experience, the diva said, "It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother's first film.

The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit." Furthermore, Sonakshi is all set to make her Tollywood debut with another exciting project, “Jatadhara."

Touted to be a supernatural fantasy thriller, the drama has been made under the direction of Venkat Kalyan. With Sudheer Babu in the lead, the cast also includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in important roles.