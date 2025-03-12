Sonam Bajwa Joins Harshvardhan Rane In Love Saga 'Deewaniyat'

New Delhi: After the announcement of Harshvardhan Rane as the leading man in this intense love story titled 'Deewaniyat', the makers have now confirmed that Sonam Bajwa will star opposite him, making for a fresh and exciting on-screen pairing.

Sonam, a celebrated star in Punjabi cinema, is set to make a big splash in Bollywood this year with Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4. Now, with Deewaniyat, she steps into a world of passion, heartbreak, and deep emotions alongside Harshvardhan Rane, promising a love story that will stay with audiences long after the credits roll.

Produced by Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under Vikir Motion Pictures, the team behind the acclaimed The Sabarmati Report, and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri known for his emotionally charged storytelling. The film is written by Mustaq Sheikh and Milap Milan Zaveri.

Deewaniyat is set to go on floors in the coming months. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release in late 2025, promising to be an unforgettable romantic saga.