Sonnalli Seygall-Sunny Singh's 'Jai Mummy Di' release date locked! Check inside

New Delhi: The famous faces from Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy-drama 'Pyaar Ka Punchama' series, actors Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh have joined forces for yet another laugh riot. The duo will be seen sharing screen space together in 'Jai Mummy Di'.

The film is helmed by Navjot Gulati. The makers have locked the release date of the movie.

Renowned film critic and tarde analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details of the release date. He wrote: Release date finalized... #JaiMummyDi to release on 17 Jan 2020... Stars Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon... Directed by Navjot Gulati... Produced by TSeries and Luv Films.

'Jai Mummy Di' also stars veteran actresses Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in pivotal roles.

Sonnalli made her debut in 2011 hit 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' followed by 'Wedding Pullav'. The actress was also seen in a cameo in 2018 big hit 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Sunny was paired opposite Sonnalli in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' which clicked with the audience.