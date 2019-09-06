close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jai Mummy Di

Sonnalli Seygall-Sunny Singh's 'Jai Mummy Di' release date locked! Check inside

'Jai Mummy Di' also stars veteran actresses Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in pivotal roles.

Sonnalli Seygall-Sunny Singh&#039;s &#039;Jai Mummy Di&#039; release date locked! Check inside

New Delhi: The famous faces from Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy-drama 'Pyaar Ka Punchama' series, actors Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh have joined forces for yet another laugh riot. The duo will be seen sharing screen space together in 'Jai Mummy Di'.

The film is helmed by Navjot Gulati. The makers have locked the release date of the movie.

Renowned film critic and tarde analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details of the release date. He wrote: Release date finalized... #JaiMummyDi to release on 17 Jan 2020... Stars Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon... Directed by Navjot Gulati... Produced by TSeries and Luv Films.

The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Tseries. It will hit the screens on January 17, 2020.

'Jai Mummy Di' also stars veteran actresses Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in pivotal roles.

Sonnalli made her debut in 2011 hit 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' followed by 'Wedding Pullav'. The actress was also seen in a cameo in 2018 big hit 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Sunny was paired opposite Sonnalli in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' which clicked with the audience.

 

Tags:
Jai Mummy DiSonnalli SeygallSunny SinghLuv Ranjan
Next
Story

Robert Downey Jr set to return as Iron Man for 'Marvel' spin-off

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Its been 1 month of the revocation of Article 370 from Kashmir, an atmosphere of peace around