Sooryvanshi release date likely to be postponed due to Coronavirus fears

The release date of Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer big-budget cop drama Sooryvanshi is likely to be postponed due to Coronavirus fears.

The makers of the movie may shift the release from March 24, 2020, to a later date in the wake of Coronavirus cases found in India.

If this decision is taken, it will be a good one considering the fact that theatres are crowded places where the chances of catching the infection are high.

So far in India, the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 39. On Sunday (March 8), five people tested positive for the virus in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had warned against rumour-mongering in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, saying people must take the advice from their doctors.