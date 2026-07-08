Mumbai: On his 54th birthday, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly received a special surprise as the makers of his upcoming biopic, 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story,' unveiled its first-look poster featuring actor RajKummar Rao. Minutes after the poster was unveiled, Ganguly shared it on his social media and reacted to RajKummar Rao's look. Calling it the "best gift ever," he wrote, "The Best Gift Ever! Can't wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao,"