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Sourav Ganguly backs Rajkummar Rao's 'Dada': 'Can't wait to see you play my cover drive'

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly received a special surprise on his birthday. The makers of his upcoming biopic, unveiled its first-look poster featuring actor RajKummar Rao. 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story' is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly backs Rajkummar Rao's 'Dada': 'Can't wait to see you play my cover drive'
Image Credit: IMDb

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