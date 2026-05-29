Sourav Ganguly biopic: Rajkummar Rao's leaked pics from Eden Garden shoot trend on social media

New Delhi: All eyes are now set on the sports biopic of legendary former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Talented actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing the titular role and the shooting has already begun. While excitement among cine buffs is understandable, a few leaked photos from the shooting schedule flooded social media recently.

ALSO READ: Dada Confirmed! Rajkummar Rao begins shooting for Sourav Ganguly biopic

Sourav Ganguly biopic pics leaked

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Rajkummar Rao's photos from the sets dropped on social media, hitting the viral button. The film will be shot across multiple locations in Kolkata, focusing on different phases in Ganguly’s life back then in the city. Take a look at the photos from the sets here:

Leaked Photos from the Sets of #Dada



The #SouravGanguly Biopic stars #RajkummarRao in the Lead role



Produced by #LuvRanjan

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane



Can #RajkummarRao recreate the Magic that #SushantSinghRajput delivered in #MSDhoni: The Untold Story? pic.twitter.com/hXFkL8Ndr0 — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) May 28, 2026

According to HT report, Sourav Ganguly biopic makers reportedly shot sequences at Eden Gardens after the IPL 2026 season concluded on Sunday. Interestingly, it is being said that Ganguly was also present while the crew filmed parts of the shoot at his residence and at Eden Gardens.

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About Sourav Ganguly biopic

Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story is the title of the sports biopic which is being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Tanya Maniktala will step in to play Sourav’s wife, Dona Ganguly, in the movie. The film’s music will be composed by Pritam.

Earlier in an interview, Ganguly opened up about his biopic and shared that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will portray him in the film. While speaking to the media, he said, "From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role (the titular role)...but there are issues of dates...so it will take more than a year to hit the screens."

The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career. The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and later served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October last year. He had led India to 21 Test wins and the final of the 2003 World Cup.

The southpaw also served in BCCI's technical committee and was also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee along with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. Ganguly called time on his international career in 2008.

(With ANI inputs)