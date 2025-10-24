Spirit Audio Teaser: Prabhas, Prakash Raj & Vivek Oberoi In Vanga Style Actioner

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Oberoi will be seen playing a pivotal role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Spirit', which already stars Prabhas as the main lead.

On Prabhas' birthday on Thursday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, revealing Prakash Raj and Vivek as key cast members.

Sharing the clip, Sandeep Reddy Vanga captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his (fore emojis)." The official X page of the film tweeted, "The system knows his record. The streets know his rage. Now the world will know his #OneBadHabit. #Spirit Sound Story Out Now in all Languages."

The audio teaser suggests that Prabhas portrays an IPS officer who is currently behind bars.

"Right from childhood, I have one bad habit," the teaser ended with Prabhas' line.

Vivek, who will reportedly be seen as an antagonist, expressed excitement about the film via a post on X.

"#OneBadHabit is all it takes to get you #inspiritmode. And what a powerful 'SOUND-STORY' that was! Happy Birthday to the Rebel Star, #Prabhas! Hoping the surprise lifted your spirits! Super kicked about bringing this action to life with your unmatched magic @imvangasandeep," he posted.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the female lead in the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she left the project, which eventually landed with Triptii Dimri.

'Spirit' is scheduled to be released in 2026. It is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures.