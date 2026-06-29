/'Spirit' set photos featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri go viral, spark buzz about romantic campus sequence: Report

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated upcoming film 'Spirit,' starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is generating major buzz across social media. Adding to the hype, fresh pics that are allegedly from the film's campus schedule have gone viral. Showcasing a sizzling romantic scene between the two leads. There are also rumours that the filmmakers are preparing to shoot a large, high-octane campus schedule.
A post featuring pictures that are allegedly from the set of the film is going viral on social media. The images hint a high-energy romantic college sequence between Prabhas and Tripti Dimri. Known for his dramatic, character-driven storytelling style, Sandeep Reddy Vanga appears to be crafting a testosterone-driven college storyline that will contain a lot of crackling chemistry between the two stars.
To further preserve complete artistic authenticity, the production crew is going the extra mile to reflect the ultra-modern campus ambience of today. It is also reported that a sizable group of background actors and younger artists are being transported from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The post also featured a few pictures of the director with the college students. However, further details about the shoot and plot have been kept under wraps.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit is being produced as a full-fledged mass action spectacle. The film's first look poster has already generated major hype online and fans are greatly pleased by Prabhas's wild and mass appearance in the poster. According to reports, he plays a strong and trustworthy police officer. The director is said to have balanced action sequences, emotions, and mass components in the tale. The film's music is being handled by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who has already finished a number of music sessions with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
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