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  • /'Spirit' set photos featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri go viral, spark buzz about romantic campus sequence: Report

'Spirit' set photos featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri go viral, spark buzz about romantic campus sequence: Report

Fresh photos allegedly from the sets of Spirit have taken social media by storm, fuelling excitement among fans of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The viral images hint at an intense romantic campus track in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited action drama.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
'Spirit' set photos featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri go viral, spark buzz about romantic campus sequence: Report
Image Credit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Instagram

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