Spirit: Who Is Aishwarya Desai? The woman seen in Vivek Oberoi’s first-look poster from Prabhas’ film

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit is steadily building excitement as one of the most anticipated releases of 2027. Headlined by Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, the film is slated to arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Recently, the makers revealed the first-look poster of Vivek Oberoi, adding another layer of intrigue to the project. The actor shared the poster on social media, describing his character as someone who lives in darkness and carries hidden truths in his eyes. Alongside him in the image appears a woman whose identity immediately sparked curiosity among fans.

Who is the woman in Vivek Oberoi’s poster?

According to industry sources, the mystery woman featured in the poster is Aishwarya Desai. She is an Indian-American actor and model who has previously appeared in Hindi cinema and independent projects. Aishwarya is known for her role in Gully Boy and for the award-winning short film Rat in the Kitchen, for which she received recognition as Best Supporting Actress.

Her social media profile describes her as a lifestyle and beauty content creator, with a growing following of over 36,000 fans. With Spirit, she is reportedly set to play an important role in the storyline, marking a significant step in her career.

Vivek Oberoi joins the world of Spirit

Vivek Oberoi’s addition expands the film’s cast and hints at a darker, more intense narrative. His first-look poster presents him as a commanding and enigmatic figure, suggesting a character deeply connected to the film’s central conflict. The actor has also publicly thanked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for bringing him on board the project.

A major reunion after Animal

Spirit reunites Sandeep Reddy Vanga with producer Bhushan Kumar following the blockbuster success of Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film was initially announced with Deepika Padukone as the female lead opposite Prabhas. However, Triptii Dimri later joined the project after Deepika’s exit.

A pan-India release in multiple languages

Designed on a grand scale, Spirit will be released in eight languages, aiming for a wide pan-India and international reach. The film is written, edited, and directed by Vanga and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prabhakar Reddy Vanga, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

With new faces being introduced and key characters slowly revealed, Spirit continues to keep audiences guessing about its plot and characters—adding to the growing anticipation surrounding its 2027 release.