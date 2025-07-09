New Delhi: A few days back, the big announcement regarding actor Vikrant Massey stepping into play spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic White was made. The news created a buzz online and many assumed that the biopic would delve into the life, philosophy, and spiritual teachings of the global guru. But now there is a development about the same.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Biopic Update

According to an independent industry source, “The biopic being made on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s life, starring Vikrant Massey, will explore the most significant and previously untouched chapters of his journey, his pivotal role in resolving Colombia’s 52 years long civil war within just a year and made a global impact.”

About Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Biopic

The film stars Vikrant Massey as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and is produced by Mahaveer Jain. 'White' is positioned as a global thriller rooted in real events. With its compelling storyline and international scope, the film promises to go beyond the expected, shedding light on the spiritual leader’s transformative work in conflict resolution on the world stage.

In May this year, Vikrant Massey visited spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art Of Living Ashram in Bengaluru ahead of the start of the shoot of his film 'White'. He took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. In the caption, he wrote: "Deeply humbled & gushed with gratitude to bring my MASTER @gurudev SRI SRI RAVI SHANKER JI's story to life. I can only attempt to step into your magnanimous shoes GURUDEV. Though futile, I must try. Very seldom does Mother Earth get a glimpse of selfless souls like you To my beloved well-wishers, I'm extremely nervous. I'd need you every step of the way."

'White', which will be directed by Montoo Bassi, is touted to be global thriller focusing on the largely untold story of the Colombian civil war's resolution, featuring Vikrant Massey as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.