trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721605
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SRI

SRI: The Inspiring Journey Of Srikanth Bolla Is All Set To Premiere On THIS Date

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring a stellar cast including Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika , Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. 'SRI' narrates the remarkable life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SRI: The Inspiring Journey Of Srikanth Bolla Is All Set To Premiere On THIS Date Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films are excited to announce the new release date for the much-anticipated biopic 'SRI: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla.', the film will captivate audiences on 17th May 2024.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring a stellar cast including Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika , Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. 'SRI' narrates the remarkable life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries.

Written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, and lensed by Pratham Mehta, the film is a testament to determination, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, SRI is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 17th May 2024. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature