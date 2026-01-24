SRK’s most awaited film King gets release date; countdown begins for Christmas 2026

New Delhi: After much anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan’s King has finally locked its release date. The film is set to hit theatres on Christmas, December 24, 2026.

The announcement was made by Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand on the eve of the three-year anniversary of Pathaan, marking their much-awaited reunion.

Along with the release date, the makers have offered fans a deeper look into the world of King, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and fierce new avatar, set against stunning landscapes and striking frames. The powerful imagery and strong visual language have further fuelled excitement, as the countdown for King has officially begun. The film is now ready to roar at the end of the year, just 11 months from now.

The electrifying title reveal, dropped on November 2 to mark Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, introduced his silver-haired, action-driven look, an SRK-special theme song, and a striking dialogue delivered by the actor, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon”, which set off a frenzy across media platforms. With the date reveal, anticipation for the film continues to soar.

About King and Its Cast

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a don who takes on a mentorship role for a young woman, played by his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking their first project together.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan (who plays the antagonist), Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma. The project promises to be a high-octane drama that charts the transformation of a feared don into a mentor, setting the stage for an emotional and powerful on-screen dynamic between SRK and Suhana.

While plot details under wraps, King is already high on the excitement levels among fans.King is shaping up to be one of the most awaited big-screen spectacles of 2026.