SS Rajamouli's Varanasi begins shoot, makers unveil grand first look

Indian film director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli is known for his epic, action drama, and fantasy genre films. After the unprecedented global success of Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR, Rajamouli is once again pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema on the world stage with his next ambitious cinematic spectacle: Varanasi. Varanasi is an action-adventure film scheduled to hit theatres next year. The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, and has become one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films. The combination of Rajamouli's vision and the film's powerhouse cast has kept anticipation soaring ever since its announcement.