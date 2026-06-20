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SS Rajamouli's Varanasi begins shoot, makers unveil grand first look

SS Rajamouli's much-awaited action-adventure epic Varanasi has officially gone on floors, with the makers sharing a glimpse from the sets. The update has further fueled excitement around the film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 08:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi begins shoot, makers unveil grand first look
Image Credit: Instagram

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