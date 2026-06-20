SS Rajamouli's Varanasi begins shoot, makers unveil grand first look

Indian film director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli is known for his epic, action drama, and fantasy genre films. After the unprecedented global success of Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR, Rajamouli is once again pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema on the world stage with his next ambitious cinematic spectacle: Varanasi. Varanasi is an action-adventure film scheduled to hit theatres next year. The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, and has become one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films. The combination of Rajamouli's vision and the film's powerhouse cast has kept anticipation soaring ever since its announcement.
In a latest update, the makers shared a new update from the sets of the film. They have revealed that filming is officially in progress. Along with a picture of the clapboard, the post offered a glimpse of the sprawling set in the background, teasing the film's massive scale and cinematic grandeur. Watch the glimpse here:
Adding to the buzz, the posters of the film had been released in April, showing Mahesh Babu’s powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s commanding avatar as Mandakini. Check out the posters of the film here:
The film is all set for a massive theatrical release on 7th April, 2027.
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