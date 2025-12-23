New Delhi: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming period drama Varanasi is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited movies hitting the screens only in 2027. The announcement was made in November this year with the movie's lead cast members in attendance at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Actress Priyanka Chopra recently reacted to the buzz around her staggering fee for Varanasi and her witty reply has now gone viral.

Priyanka Chopra Fee For Varanasi

Priyanka Chopra opened the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on Netflix. In the episode, Kapil quizzed Priyanka about the massive budget of Varanasi and whether her salary had added to the huge Rs 1300 crore scale.

Priyanka didn't really mention her paycheck but did in a way confirm the film’s budget. After talking about PeeCee's huge projects, Kapil said, "And now she’s working with Rajamouli saab, and we all know about his budgets. But I’ve heard that because Priyanka is in the film, its budget stands at Rs 1300 crore."

Priyanka replied, "Haan". Kapil added his humour and asked, "So will these Rs 1300 crore be spent on just making the film or are you providing jobs to the people of Varanasi also?". He jokingly added, "But, I heard that this wasn’t the initial budget and that it increased once you came on board."

The actress asked Kapil if he thought half of the budget had been sent to her bank account, to which the host said, “It's obvious,” she further asked him, “Matlab aap ulta naak pakadne ki koshish kar rahe hain?

About Varanasi Film, Cast

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is a Telugu epic sci-fi action adventure film, written by V Vijayendra Prasad, who co-wrote the screenplay. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.