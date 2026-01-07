New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli's most-talked about epic period drama 'Varanasi' release has kept the fans excitement high. The makers unveiled its first teaser at the grand GlobeTrotter event in Hyderabad in November 2025, followed by a special screening at Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris. The teaser was screened on January 5 - the first Indian teaser ever to be launched at the iconic venue. This clearly shows the hype around the movie. Now, buzz is equally high around its release date.

Varanasi Release Date

A report by 123Telugu suggests that makers might have locked in April 9, 2027 - coinciding with Ram Navami (April 15) for the release date next year. Interestingly, we look at the release dates of Rajamouli's big ventures, RRR hit the screens in March 2022, Baahubali: The Beginning in July 2015 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in April 2017.

About Varanasi Film, Cast

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is a Telugu epic sci-fi action adventure film, written by V Vijayendra Prasad, who co-wrote the screenplay. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Earlier in December 2025, Priyanka Chopra opened the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on Netflix. In the episode, Kapil quizzed Priyanka about the massive budget of Varanasi and whether her salary had added to the huge Rs 1300 crore scale.

Priyanka didn't really mention her paycheck but did in a way confirm the film’s budget. After talking about PeeCee's huge projects, Kapil said, "And now she’s working with Rajamouli saab, and we all know about his budgets. But I’ve heard that because Priyanka is in the film, its budget stands at Rs 1300 crore."

Priyanka replied, "Haan". Kapil added his humour and asked, "So will these Rs 1300 crore be spent on just making the film or are you providing jobs to the people of Varanasi also?". He jokingly added, "But, I heard that this wasn’t the initial budget and that it increased once you came on board."