Step Inside Vivek Oberoi’s Dubai Home, Turns Host For Diwali 2025 Party: Madhavan, Wife Spotted Among Others!

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Diwali this year, actor Vivek Oberoi along with wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi had an intimate private celebration at his home in Dubai, joined by close friends. The actor dropped inside photos on his Instagram handle.

Vivek Oberoi-Priyanka Alva's Dubai House

Vivek and Priyanka twinned in green desi outfits while performing the Diwali puja. Other celeb guests spotted at the do were R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, Roshni Chopra and film producer Siddharth Anand Kumar among others.

Vivek Oberoi captioned the post reading: The perfect formula: Prayers for the soul, people for the love, and parties for the memories. That’s how you do Diwali. May the glow of a thousand lamps banish every shadow, and may the festival of lights bring new hope, prosperity, and success into all your lives. Happy Diwali, my Insta fam! #Diwali #Diwali2025 #Family #Friends

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi will be seen in Mastiiii 4 - the fourth installment of the comedy franchise, Masti starring Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles. The film is slated for a November 21 release. Madhavan, on the other hand, has De De Pyaar De 2 - a sequel to the 2019 film by the same name, featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Gautami Kapoor in the pipeline.

It will hit the theatres on November 14, 2025.