Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975399https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/step-inside-vivek-oberoi-s-dubai-home-turns-host-for-diwali-2025-party-madhavan-wife-spotted-among-others-2975399.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIVEK OBEROI

Step Inside Vivek Oberoi’s Dubai Home, Turns Host For Diwali 2025 Party: Madhavan, Wife Spotted Among Others!

Vivek Oberoi will be seen in Mastiiii 4 - the fourth installment of the comedy franchise, Masti starring Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Step Inside Vivek Oberoi’s Dubai Home, Turns Host For Diwali 2025 Party: Madhavan, Wife Spotted Among Others!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Diwali this year, actor Vivek Oberoi along with wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi had an intimate private celebration at his home in Dubai, joined by close friends. The actor dropped inside photos on his Instagram handle.

Vivek Oberoi-Priyanka Alva's Dubai House

Vivek and Priyanka twinned in green desi outfits while performing the Diwali puja. Other celeb guests spotted at the do were R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, Roshni Chopra and film producer Siddharth Anand Kumar among others.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vivek Oberoi captioned the post reading: The perfect formula: Prayers for the soul, people for the love, and parties for the memories. That’s how you do Diwali. May the glow of a thousand lamps banish every shadow, and may the festival of lights bring new hope, prosperity, and success into all your lives. Happy Diwali, my Insta fam! #Diwali #Diwali2025 #Family #Friends

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi will be seen in Mastiiii 4 - the fourth installment of the comedy franchise, Masti starring Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles. The film is slated for a November 21 release. Madhavan, on the other hand, has De De Pyaar De 2 - a sequel to the 2019 film by the same name, featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Gautami Kapoor in the pipeline.

It will hit the theatres on November 14, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

World War II bomb defused
80-Year-Old WW2 Bomb Found In West Bengal Village, Successfully Defused
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 23-10-2025: Karunya Plus KN-594 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Mehraj Malik release
NC, Congress Protest At J&K Assembly Demanding Release Of MLA Mehraj Malik
META
Meta Lays Off 600 Employees Amid AI Labs Reorganisation
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face
pendant
Timeless & Spiritual: Pendants to Shine – Only on Myntra's Diwali Sale
Mumbai fire
Level-II Fire Erupts At Commercial Building In Mumbai; People Stranded | VIDEO
work life
'Good Pay, No Support': Fresher Struggles With ‘Do It Yourself’ Work Culture
bihar election 2024
‘Joint PC?’: BJP Mocks Mahagathbandhan Over Poster Featuring Only Tejashwi Yad
US Diwali celebration
US Diwali Celebration Turns Messy As Police Sprinkle Water To Stop Fireworks