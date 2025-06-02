Stolen: Ahead Of Release Abhishek Banerjee REVEALS 'Emotionally Most Painful Scene' From The Award-Winning Film

New Delhi: The trailer of Award-winning film, 'Stolen', was recently released, offering a glimpse into its thrilling world. Pulsing with raw emotion and intensity, the trailer immerses viewers in a space where justice and vengeance blur.

Now, the makers have unveiled a hard-hitting clip from the film, one of its most powerful and emotionally charged scenes.

While the makers shared one of the film’s darkest moments from the film, actor Abhishek Banerjee in an interview described it as the ''most emotionally painful scene.'' The clip provides a brief yet intense look into the film’s darker layers, further heightening anticipation. This has indeed raised the excitement for the release of this film that has been making waves globally.

Watch Stolen Trailer Below!

Moreover, The riveting trailer for Stolen which was released, opens with a heart-wrenching moment as a baby is snatched from her mother, Jhumpa's arms, played by Mia Maelzer, as she sleeps at a desolate railway station.

What follows is a relentless pursuit, as brothers Raman and Gautam, played by Shubham Vardhan and Abhishek Banerjee respectively, join Jhumpa as they navigate treacherous terrain while hunting for the missing child. Deep in India's remote hinterlands, with hostile locals threatening their lives, their search evolves into a desperate fight for survival.

Led by executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane. Directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, Stolen is a Jungle Book Studio production.

Written by Tejpal alongside Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb, Stolen features a highly talented cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan in pivotal roles.

Stolen is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 4.