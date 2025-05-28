Stolen Trailer: Abhishek Banerjee-Starrer Set To Premiere On June 4, Check Streaming Platform

New Delhi: Prime Video today unveiled the hard-hitting trailer of the edge-of-the-seat investigative crime thriller Stolen. With executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane onboard, Stolen marks the striking directorial debut of Karan Tejpal, who co-wrote the film alongside Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb.

“With Stolen, I set out to tell a raw and honest story about two starkly different worlds that collide in unexpected ways. On the surface, Stolen unfolds as a taut action thriller — but its emotional impact builds quietly, lingering long after the final frame. Set against a stark, rugged landscape, the film is brought to life by powerful performances from Abhishek, Mia, and Shubham. The journey so far has been incredibly rewarding, with an overwhelming response from international festivals that has been both humbling and inspiring. Having the support of visionary filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane has only strengthened my creative conviction. I’m beyond thrilled that Stolen will now find its way to audiences across more than 240 countries and territories through Prime Video," said director Karan Tejpal.

Stolen Trailer

The film is produced by Gaurav Dhingra under the Jungle Book Studio banner. Bringing Stolen to life is a remarkable ensemble cast, including Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan in lead roles. After a successful run in numerous international and Indian film festivals, Stolen will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 4.

Talking about the film, actor Abhishek Banerjee said, “Stolen is India’s answer to raw, genre-driven filmmaking. The day I heard the story, I knew I wanted to be in the driver’s seat—just like my character, Gautam. Karan Tejpal, our director, is one of the freshest, most exciting minds I’ve come across. He’s here to stay, and I can’t wait for the world to see what he’s capable of. Our producer, Gaurav Dhingra, is passionate to the core about good filmmaking—we need more people like him in the industry. I’m thrilled for audiences across the globe to experience this gripping thriller when it premieres on Prime Video.”

The riveting trailer for Stolen opens with a heart-wrenching moment as a baby is snatched from her mother, Jhumpa's arms, played by Mia Maelzer, as she sleeps at a desolate railway station. What follows is a relentless pursuit, as brothers Raman and Gautam, played by Shubham Vardhan and Abhishek Banerjee respectively, join Jhumpa as they navigate treacherous terrain while hunting for the missing child. Deep in India's remote hinterlands, with hostile locals threatening their lives, their search evolves into a desperate fight for survival. The trailer pulses with raw emotion and intensity, immersing viewers in a world where justice and vengeance blur - Will Jhumpa find her missing child? What fate awaits Raman and Gautam?

Actor Mia Maelzer added, “Stolen has been a profound journey for me as an actor. Karan Tejpal’s vision and sensitivity as a director created a space where authenticity could truly flourish, guiding us to bring out the rawness and depth the story demands. Portraying Jhumpa meant delving into a character layered with complexity and emotional depth, a challenge that pushed my boundaries. The film’s powerful reception at festivals has been incredibly encouraging, and I’m thrilled that Prime Video is helping this unique story reach audiences worldwide.”

“When I first read the script of Stolen, I couldn’t shake it off. Playing the character of Raman challenged me, quietly and steadily — in all the ways that matter. There’s a deep emotional current running through him, and portraying that was both demanding and incredibly rewarding. Working with Karan was an incredible experience; his clarity of vision and trust in his actors created a space where we could really dive deep. I’m grateful that Stolen has found a global home on Prime Video, where its story can resonate far and wide", said actor Shubham Vardhan.