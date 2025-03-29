Studio Ghibli AI Art Transforms Bollywood Classics: Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Jab We Met, Hera Pheri, Baahubali, DDLJ, And More

Social media is filled with Studio Ghibli AI art, Whether it’s Instagram or X, feeds are flooded with stunning Studio Ghibli-style portraits. In just a few hours, people have turned everything—from classic Bollywood scenes to viral memes—into Japanese anime-inspired art. This viral trend took off after OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o introduced a new feature that allows users to not only create images but also transform their own pictures into anime-style masterpieces.

Internet is buzzing with anime magic, iconic films such as 'Om Shanti Om,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' 'Sholay,' 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' 'Hera Pheri,' and 'Baahubali' have received an artistic reimagination, and audiences can’t seem to get enough of these whimsical creations.

Vivek Choudhary’s Viral Ghibli-Style Bollywood Scenes

One of the most talked-about posts comes from social media user Vivek Choudhary, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share AI-generated illustrations of beloved Bollywood scenes. The characters from Hera Pheri—Raju, Baburao, and Shyam—have been transformed into adorable, Totoro-like figures, exuding the charm of Ghibli’s distinct storytelling.

Meanwhile, the grand battle sequences of Baahubali are set against a dreamlike, hand-painted backdrop reminiscent of Spirited Away. Even the legendary DDLJ train sequence has been recreated with an enchanting, magical essence, making it look straight out of an animated fairytale.

Nobody asked for Bollywood movie scenes in Ghibli style — but here they are.

Maddock Films also shared AI recreated posters of films such as "Bhediya", "Munjya", "Mimi", "Stree 2", Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Sky Force".

"This isn't just AI. It's adorable intelligence," wrote Maddock. Have a look here:

While fans are enjoying this unique fusion of Bollywood and Ghibli aesthetics, not everyone is thrilled about the growing influence of AI-generated artwork. Many artists and animators argue that artificial intelligence could undermine the craftsmanship of human illustrators. This debate has been further fueled by none other than Hayao Miyazaki himself.

Hayao Miyazaki’s Stance on AI in Animation

With AI art becoming increasingly prevalent, the views of Studio Ghibli’s co-founder, Hayao Miyazaki, hold significant weight. The legendary filmmaker, celebrated for masterpieces like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away, has long been vocal about his disapproval of AI’s role in animation.

In a 2016 documentary titled 'NHK Special: Hayao Miyazaki — The One Who Never Ends,' Miyazaki openly criticized the use of artificial intelligence in creative fields. Reacting to a demonstration of AI-generated animation, he expressed his deep disappointment, stating, “If you really want to make creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel this is an insult to life itself.” He further added, “I feel like we are nearing the end of our times. We humans are losing faith in ourselves.”

Miyazaki’s sentiments reflect the concerns of many traditional artists who fear that AI-generated creations could diminish the value of human craftsmanship in the film industry.

The Future of AI and Traditional Animation

Despite the ongoing debate, AI continues to push the boundaries of artistic expression. With Bollywood films receiving Ghibli-style makeovers, the possibility of further AI-generated experiments is endless. Fans are already speculating about which movie might get the next Studio Ghibli transformation. Could we see Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reimagined as an animated adventure? Or Mughal-e-Azam transformed into a visually stunning, hand-drawn epic?

As technology evolves, the fusion of AI and traditional animation opens up new creative possibilities. Whether it enhances or threatens the art form remains a discussion for the future, but for now, Bollywood’s Ghibli-style transformation is a delightful treat for cinema and animation lovers alike.