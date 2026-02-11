Subedaar OTT release: When and where to watch Anil Kapoor’s action drama

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor’s much-anticipated action drama Subedaar is all set for its OTT premiere on March 5. The film will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for his acclaimed films Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa, and Daldal, Subedaar is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni. The gritty and emotionally charged action drama is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

The film stars Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan in lead roles, with Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Mona Singh playing pivotal parts.

Describing the film, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said,

“Subedaar is both a high-octane action movie and a deeply moving father-daughter story. It features a tremendous performance from Anil Kapoor that will make audiences root for him right from the outset.”

He added, “We are proud to collaborate with Suresh Triveni, Anil Kapoor, Vikram Malhotra and the entire team and look forward to bringing this powerful story to audiences in India and across the world when it premieres on Prime Video on March 5.”

Producer Vikram Malhotra shared his excitement about the project, saying, “Subedaar presents a never-seen-before lead character shaped by service, discipline and sacrifice. From the very beginning, I was drawn to this story for its emotional depth and cinematic scale. Collaborating with Prime Video, AKFCN and Suresh Triveni brought together the right creative voices to authentically build this world.”

He further added, “With superstar and powerhouse actor Anil Kapoor at the centre, the film promises a compelling cinematic experience exclusively on Prime Video. We’re excited for audiences across India and the world to experience Subedaar on March 5.”

About Subedaar

Subedaar follows the turbulent journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to find peace in a rapidly changing society where the values he once lived by are constantly challenged. The film showcases Anil Kapoor in one of his most powerful performances as he battles crime and corruption while dealing with fractured family relationships.

Set in the heartland of India, the film offers a gritty and intense exploration of honour, duty and resilience amid social decay.