Subedaar’s global journey: Anil Kapoor film makes mark from New York to Japan

New Delhi: Megastar Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar is making waves internationally, moving from a striking display at New York’s Times Square to Japan’s iconic Shibuya Crossing.

Audience praise and strong performance

The film continues to receive overwhelming appreciation from viewers, with many praising Anil Kapoor’s intense and emotionally driven performance. Audiences have especially lauded the actor for performing his own stunts, adding authenticity and grit to his role as Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film’s raw energy and powerful storytelling have made it one of the trending releases currently.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Subedaar emerges as the 'most-watched Indian original movie in its opening weekend'

A story rooted in emotion and action

Subedaar follows Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier navigating civilian life, strained family relationships, and personal loss. When a local sand mafia led by Prince (Aditya Rawal) threatens his family, he is forced to return to his combat instincts to protect what matters most.

Streaming success and global resonance

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Subedaar continues to resonate with audiences across languages and regions. Its rooted narrative combined with high-intensity action has helped it connect with viewers beyond borders.

Key Characters:

Subedaar Arjun Maurya: Anil Kapoor

Shyama (Daughter): Radhika Madan

Prince (Antagonist): Aditya Rawal

Babli Didi: Mona Singh

Prabhakar (Friend): Saurabh Shukla

What’s next for Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shows no signs of slowing down, with an exciting lineup ahead. He will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming project Family Business and the much-anticipated film Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, set to release on July 10, 2026.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is an Opening Image Films production, in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), and is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni.

“Subedaar’s success is a reflection of the growing scale and global resonance of Indian storytelling. We are delighted that it has become the most watched Indian original movie on the service, said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “The film’s emotional narrative rooted portrayal of a soldier confronting his toughest battles beyond the battlefield, has struck a chord. Anil Kapoor delivers an acting masterclass, while Suresh Triveni’s solid direction and great performances from the ensemble cast have resulted in love and appreciation from customers across the world.”