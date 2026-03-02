Advertisement
Subedaar’s Track ‘Chilam Tambaku’ out: Anil Kapoor-starrer brings high-octane energy and Holi vibes

Subedaar is an upcoming Hindi action-drama starring Anil Kapoor as a retired soldier who takes on a ruthless sand-mining kingpin to protect his village and family.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 09:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Subedaar’s Track ‘Chilam Tambaku’ out: Anil Kapoor-starrer brings high-octane energy and Holi vibes(Image: Instagram)

Holi 2026: Just in time for the vibrant festival of Holi, the much-anticipated high-energy track ‘Chilam Tambaku’ from the upcoming action-drama Subedaar has been officially released, promising to set the stage ablaze with its bold beats, infectious rhythm, and electrifying visuals that capture the spirit of celebration and intensity.

A Bold Reimagination of a Popular Track

Recreated by Agram, the track features dynamic vocals from Akashdeep Sengupta and Mukund Suryawanshi, with additional lyrics by Pankaj Sinha and music supervision by Akashdeep Sengupta.

The music video also boasts a special appearance by Manav Kaul alongside Aditya Rawal, who shines as the magnetic and unpredictable Prince. Directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni, Subedaar brings together a strong creative team. The screenplay is by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, with dialogues contributed by Suresh Triveni, Saurabh Dwivedi, and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

The film features Anil Kapoor in the pivotal role of Subedaar Arjun Maurya and Radhikka Madan in the lead female role. Supporting roles are filled by Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Khushboo Sundar, promising a compelling ensemble performance.

About Subedaar

Subedaar is an upcoming Hindi-language action-drama set to premiere on Prime Video on March 5, 2026. Directed by Suresh Triveni and starring Anil Kapoor, the film tells the gripping story of retired soldier Arjun Maurya, who rises to protect his village and family from the clutches of a ruthless illegal sand-mining kingpin.

Release and Global Reach

Subedaar will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across India, and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 5, 2026.

