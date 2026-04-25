Subodh Bhave’s Neem Karoli Baba biopic delayed due to CBFC clearance, new release expected soon

New Delhi: The much-anticipated biographical film Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, starring Subodh Bhave, has been delayed and did not release on its previously announced date of April 24, 2026. The makers confirmed that the postponement is due to a delay in obtaining clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Directed by Sharad Singh Thakur, the film explores the life, teachings, and spiritual legacy of Neem Karoli Baba, a revered saint who continues to inspire followers across India and the world.

Sharing an update, Thakur said, “While we were fully prepared to release the film on April 24, the certification process is still underway. Given the nature of the film and the responsibility it carries, we want to ensure everything is in place before release. We are now aiming for a mid-May release and appreciate the audience’s patience and support.”

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The film presents Subodh Bhave in a calm and devotional portrayal, focusing on the saint’s simplicity, compassion, and spiritual depth. Neem Karoli Baba remains a widely respected figure with a global following.

The cast also includes Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Bhatnagar, Hemant Pandey, and Aniruddh Dave. The film is produced by Balram Garg, Balvir Singh, Sharad Singh Thakur, Khadag Singh Gaur, and Neelam Singh, and is presented by Anisha Films International in association with PC Jeweller and BSR Film Productions.

Also Read: Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj biopic: Hiten Tejwani joins Subodh Bhave, see first pics!

The makers are expected to announce a revised release date soon, with a tentative plan for a mid-May 2026 theatrical release.

Hiten Tejwani joins biopic

Hiten Tejwani will be seen portraying Raboo Dada in the film. Speaking about the role, he shared that he was initially unfamiliar with Neem Karoli Baba but grew interested after learning more about him. “When Sharad ji approached me, I didn’t know much about Baba. But as I read more, I realised how many followers he has and how many stories are associated with him,” he said.

Tejwani added that his character helped him connect deeply with the story. “Raboo Dada is still alive. When I met him, I found him lively and full of energy even at 85+. That similarity with my own personality helped me connect with the role,” he said.

Recalling a personal moment, he shared, “I visited the ashram and was taken to the samadhi. I bowed my head there and told the priest I was part of a film on Maharaj ji. It genuinely felt like Baba had called me there.”