CHARAK

Sudipto Sen’s Debut Production Charak To Premiere At The 75th Berlin International Film Festival 2025

Sudipto Sen's bold new film Charak, exploring occult rituals and faith-driven extremities, is set to make its global debut at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sudipto Sen’s Debut Production Charak To Premiere At The 75th Berlin International Film Festival 2025 (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Indian writer-director Sudipto Sen, known for his bold and provocative storytelling, is set to showcase his maiden film production, Charak (Fear of Faith), at the prestigious 75th Berlin International Film Festival (EFM 2025). Produced under his banner, Sipping Tea Cinemas, the film delves into the chilling world of occult rituals and the extremes of faith-driven practices.

Sen, who garnered widespread attention with his controversial yet commercially successful film The Kerala Story (2023), which grossed over US $35 million, is now stepping onto the global stage with Charak. The film takes viewers into the heart of India’s Charak Mela, an annual Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali, and is inspired by real-life events reported in the Indian media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Charak explores the complex intersection of faith, rituals, and human extremities, shedding light on dark and disturbing traditions still practiced in the name of devotion. Set to be introduced at Berlin EFM, the film is poised to spark intense discussions, much like Sen’s previous work. Its inclusion in the festival highlights its powerful themes and gripping narrative, making Charak one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films on the international circuit.

