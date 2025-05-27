New Delhi: 2025, one of the most anticipated films, 'Charak' has been generating significant buzz since its announcement.

After delivering the hard-hitting The Kerala Story, Sudipto Sen debuted as a producer under his banner, Sipping Tea Cinemas, with this one-of-a-kind folklore horror mystery thriller.

Receiving rave reviews at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year this film has now impressed everyone at its Cannes 2025 special screening.

Charak was screened in front of a packed auditorium in at Cannes 2025, with the response being overwhelmingly positive. Critics praised the film, describing it as a remarkable vision from the filmmaker.

Furthermore, in light of Charak's incredible response at Cannes, Sudipto Sen stated, "I'm delighted to see Charak receiving such a fantastic response at Cannes 2025. It is a victory for our Indian culture, demonstrating to the world the power and significance of our mythology. The incredible response at Cannes adds even more weight to its thought-provoking story. Thank you to the entire jury and the audience for your love and support."

WATCH:

Charak follows the story of the darkly intense Charak Puja, which is observed in parts of the Bengal, Bihar and Odhisa areas and explores how some misguided acts performed in the name of devotion can sometimes cross the boundaries of humanity, bordering on evil.

By examining the "folklore horror" genre in a novel way, Charak hopes to provoke discussion about inherited trauma, blind faith, and the price of silence in overwhelmingly patriarchal societies. Stories with local cultural interpretations, such as Kantara and Charak, are well-liked worldwide.

Produced by Sudipto Sen, Charak is directed by Shieladitya Moulik. Sanjay Halder is the story writer. The film is made under the banners of Sipping Tea Cinemas and Sudipto Sen Productions.