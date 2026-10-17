Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream - From Devdas to Dear Zachary

Sunday OTT Watchlist: Sundays are made for slowing down and unwinding, providing the ideal excuse to pause routine and immerse yourself in a compelling narrative. Whether you are curling up under a cosy blanket, planning a relaxed movie night with loved ones, or enjoying well-deserved solo time, a carefully curated watchlist offers the perfect escape. From gripping thrillers and heartwarming animated classics to rich psychological dramas, here is your definitive lineup for a perfect Sunday stream.
Platform: JioHotstar
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus follows Devdas, a wealthy scion who returns to India after ten years in London to marry his childhood sweetheart, Paro. When rigid caste and class barriers tear them apart, Devdas descends into a heartbreaking cycle of alcoholism, self-destruction, and unrequited longing, finding solace only in the company of the compassionate courtesan Chandramukhi.
Platform: Prime Video
William Friedkin’s groundbreaking 1973 horror classic centres on Regan, a young girl exhibiting increasingly terrifying and unnatural behaviour. Desperate for answers after medical science fails, her mother, an actress, turns to two Catholic priests, who must confront their own deeply tested faith to perform a perilous exorcism to save her soul from a demonic entity.
Platform: Prime Video
Filmmaker Kurt Kuenne creates a deeply personal and emotionally devastating documentary as a gift for the unborn son of his murdered best friend, Andrew Bagby. Intended as a celebration of Andrew's life, the project quickly shifts into a harrowing true-crime record of grief, legal systemic failure, and a family's tireless fight for justice.
Platform: MUBI
Directed by Sofia Coppola, this intimate biographical drama explores the quiet, complex world of Priscilla Beaulieu after she meets rock-and-roll icon Elvis Presley in Germany. Through a stylistically delicate lens, the film chronicles their whirlwind romance, marriage, and the hidden emotional isolation behind the gates of Graceland.
Platform: Sony LIV
Set on an isolated French island in the late 18th century, Céline Sciamma's evocative romantic drama follows Marianne, a painter commissioned to secretly create a wedding portrait of Heloïse, a reluctant bride-to-be. As the two women spend their days together, an intense, profound, and transformative connection develops between them.
Platform: ZEE5
This intense 2025 South Korean psychological thriller follows a scoop-hungry veteran journalist who secures an exclusive interview with a psychiatrist claiming to be a prolific serial killer. As the high-stakes interrogation unfolds within a single room, a cerebral battle of minds blurs the line between truth, ethics, and hidden trauma.
Platform: JioHotstar
This acclaimed 2022 South Korean survival thriller series begins in a remote hotel where organ traffickers gather to bid on human victims. When a catastrophic earthquake violently strikes, trapping buyers, sellers, and victims beneath the rubble, a ruthless and chaotic fight for survival begins in the ruins.
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