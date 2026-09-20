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Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream - From Mulholland Drive to White Nights

Need a break from the week? Sunday offers the ideal opportunity to pause the daily hustle and settle in with compelling cinema. From gripping dramas and feel-good favourites to psychological thrillers and timeless classics, this curated list promises a relaxed day of streaming.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream - From Mulholland Drive to White Nights
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream - From Mulholland Drive to White Nights
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