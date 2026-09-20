/Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream - From Mulholland Drive to White Nights

Sunday OTT Watchlist: Sundays are made for slowing down and unwinding, providing the ideal excuse to pause routine and immerse yourself in a compelling narrative. Whether you are curling up under a cosy blanket, planning a relaxed movie night with loved ones, or enjoying well-deserved solo time, a carefully curated watchlist offers the perfect escape. From gripping thrillers and heartwarming animated classics to rich period dramas, here is your definitive lineup for a perfect Sunday stream.
Here are 7 top movie recommendations to watch this Sunday:
Platform: YouTube
Genre: Soviet Romance / Classic Drama
Directed by Ivan Pyryev, this 1960 Soviet romance film adapts Fyodor Dostoevsky's famous novella. The story centers on a lonely dreamer in Saint Petersburg who encounters a distressed young woman, sparking a deep and bittersweet connection over a series of luminous nights.
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Neo-Noir / Psychological Mystery
David Lynch’s surreal masterpiece follows Betty (Naomi Watts), an optimistic aspiring actress who arrives in Los Angeles and discovers an amnesiac woman (Laura Harring) hiding in her aunt's apartment. Adopting the name Rita, the duo embarks on a dark journey through Hollywood to unearth her true identity.
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Thriller / Mystery
Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, this 2004 period thriller revolves around Covington, an isolated 19th-century Pennsylvania community living under a strict pact with terrifying, nameless creatures inhabiting the surrounding woods. Tension escalates when a brave villager is forced to venture beyond the borders.
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animated Fantasy
Hayao Miyazaki’s enchanting 2008 Studio Ghibli classic tells the story of a curious goldfish princess who forms a heartwarming bond with a five-year-old boy named Sosuke. Driven by her desire to become human, her magical transformation accidentally disrupts the natural balance of the ocean world.
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Alternate-History / War Drama
Quentin Tarantino’s bold 2009 war film weaves two parallel plots aimed at overthrowing Nazi leadership in occupied France. One thread follows a Jewish-American commando unit targeting officers, while the other centres on a cinema owner planning an explosive revenge plot at a premiere.
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Comedy-Drama / Road Movie
This acclaimed 2006 tragicomedy tracks a delightfully dysfunctional family as they embark on an unpredictable cross-country journey in a yellow Volkswagen van. Their goal: to get their young daughter, Olive, to California in time to compete in the Little Miss Sunshine pageant.
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Emotional Action-Thriller
Starring Taapsee Pannu as Bani, this intense emotional thriller follows a mother's desperate, high-stakes battle to rescue her kidnapped daughter, Mishty. The narrative intensifies as Bani temporarily loses her eyesight while relentlessly hunting down the abductors.
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