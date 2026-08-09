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Sunday watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From The Last House to 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days

Sunday Watchlist: Sundays are made for slowing down and unwinding, making them the perfect time to get lost in a story that moves you, keeps you hooked, or simply helps you switch off. Whether you’re curling up under a cozy blanket, planning a relaxed movie night with someone special, or enjoying some well-deserved solo time, this curated watchlist has everything you need for the perfect Sunday stream.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 09:11 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
Sunday watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From The Last House to 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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