/Sunday watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From The Last House to 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days

Need a break from the week? Sunday is the perfect excuse to press pause on the usual routine and settle in with something worth watching. From gripping dramas and feel-good favourites to thrillers that demand your full attention, these picks are made for a relaxed day of streaming and switching off.
OTT: Netflix
In The Last House (2026), the Delgado family, Jason, Ann, and their children, wake up to relentless rain, only to discover that every door and window has been mysteriously sealed by an invisible, water-like force. Trapped inside for five years, they are forced to ration their supplies, grow food indoors, and survive the threat of strange aquatic creatures lurking outside before they finally find a way to escape.
OTT: Netflix
18x2: Beyond Youthful Days (2024) is a romantic drama that unfolds across two timelines, 18 years apart. The film follows 36-year-old Taiwanese man Jimmy as he travels to Japan to revisit the places and memories connected to Ami, the Japanese backpacker who was his first love when they were both 18.
OTT: Prime Video
Better Days (2019) is a crime drama that follows Chen Nian, a high school student in China struggling with relentless bullying while preparing for her high-stakes college entrance exams. After a classmate dies by suicide, Chen becomes the next target of the bullies. As the harassment intensifies, she forms an unexpected bond with Xiao Bei, a street thug who promises to protect her.
OTT: Netflix
Set in Edo-period Japan, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku follows Gabimaru the Hollow, a feared ninja condemned to death but seemingly impossible to kill thanks to his extraordinary physical abilities. He is offered a chance at freedom when the Shogunate promises him a full pardon if he ventures to the mysterious and deadly island of Shinsenkyō to find the legendary elixir of life.
OTT: Jio Hotstar
9-1-1 follows the high-pressure professional and personal lives of Los Angeles’ first responders, from the firefighters of Station 118 and police officers to 911 dispatchers. As they race to handle life-threatening emergencies and large-scale disasters, they must also navigate the complicated relationships, challenges, and personal struggles that unfold away from the job.
OTT: Jio Hotstar
Pritam and Pedro, streaming on JioHotstar, is a Goan cybercrime comedy-drama created by Rajkumar Hirani. The series follows Pedro (Arshad Warsi), an old-school, tech-averse cop who is demoted to the cybercrime unit, and Pritam (Vir Hirani), a young, gifted hacker on a mission to recover his grandfather’s stolen tape recorder. Their unlikely partnership sets the stage for a mix of humour, mystery and heartfelt moments.
OTT: Prime Video
Fallout is set in an alternate future shaped by the atomic optimism of the 1950s, where retrofuturistic technology and culture endure until a devastating nuclear war destroys civilization on October 23, 2077. Those who survive take shelter in massive underground Vaults built by corporations, many of which conceal disturbing social experiments, while the world above transforms into a dangerous, lawless wasteland.
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