Suniel Shetty Gets Emotional At ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’ Song Launch From Son Ahan Shetty’s ‘Border 2’

Suniel Shetty turned emotional at the launch of Jaate Hue Lamhon, opening up about son Ahan Shetty’s struggles and his pride in seeing him star in Border 2.

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
Suniel Shetty Gets Emotional At ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’ Song Launch From Son Ahan Shetty’s ‘Border 2’(Image: IMDb/Instagram)

Actor Suniel Shetty got emotional at the song launch of 'Jaate Hue Lamhon' from his son, Ahan Shetty's upcoming film 'Border 2'.

Speaking at the event, Suniel Shetty, who was visibly in tears, recalled how Ahan's career came to a brief pause after his first film.

"After his first film, there was a little break. Our lives are sometimes hit by a certain turmoil. Everyone thinks that he is Suniel Shetty's son and receives a lot of work. But there's a lot that he went through in life, but I am so happy he received a film like 'Border 2'", Shetty said.

He went to speak about the film's significance for his son and added, "This is his second film and working in such a big film comes with a great responsibility. When Ahan was doing this film, I told him, 'This is not just a uniform. Our country is known for its courage, and these officers are the reason behind it'".

Stating that he remains highly "indebted", the 'Heri Pheri' star added, "I will always be indebted to Nidhi Dutta. She is like my little daughter. But writing this film, envisioning Ahan for the role, is a big thing. From a father's point of view, I am indebted."

Also Read | Border 2 Release Date: When Is Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Starrer Releasing? Plot, Cast And Songs

At the song launch, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed how Suniel Shetty was in tears after hearing the song 'Jaate Hue Lamhon'.

"I sent him the complete song, and he called me and said that he couldn't stop crying after hearing it," the producer said. Bhushan Kumar also heaped praise on Ahan Shetty's performance in the film, adding that the audience will understand how Ahan can act emotionally.

Ahead of the event on Monday, Ahan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with dad Suniel Shetty." This one is special (red heart emoji). Jaate Hue Lamhon - audio out now," he captioned the post.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series along with JP Dutta's JP Films. The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, will open in theatres from January 23 onwards.

