Sunny Deol begins shooting for A.R. Murugadoss’ action thriller in first-ever collaboration

Actor Sunny Deol has officially started shooting for his upcoming untitled action thriller, marking his first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss. The film is jointly backed by Excel Entertainment, led by producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, alongside A.R. Murugadoss himself.

The project officially went on floors on Friday, February 27, 2026, and is currently under production. Even in its early stage, the film has already generated strong industry buzz due to its scale, cast, and creative team.

Jyotika Joins Cast in a Pivotal Role

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The film also stars Jyotika in a key role, adding further weight to the ensemble. While details about her character remain under wraps, her presence is expected to play a significant part in the narrative.

The pairing of Sunny Deol and Jyotika is also being seen as a fresh on-screen combination, adding curiosity among audiences about their dynamic in the film.

Balaji Ganesh Makes His Feature Directorial Debut

The film is directed by Balaji Ganesh, who is making his feature directorial debut with this project. A long-time associate and co-director of A.R. Murugadoss, Balaji Ganesh brings years of experience in action storytelling, screenplay development, and large-scale production execution.

Industry sources suggest that his background in working closely with Murugadoss has shaped his command over high-intensity commercial cinema, making this debut particularly significant.

Sunny Deol Enters a New Creative Zone

According to industry buzz, the film will showcase Sunny Deol in a completely new avatar, different from his recent mass-action roles. After a strong phase of commercial entertainers, the actor is expected to explore a more layered and fresh character in this thriller.

A source close to the actor has now revealed that the film will see him “stepping into a completely new zone” in his first-ever collaboration with Ritesh, Farhan, and Murugadoss, marking an exciting new chapter in his career.

Along with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film also has A.R. Murugadoss as a producer, strengthening its creative foundation. The project is further supported by co-producers Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Aditya Joshi, Sunnil Jain, and Yusuf Shaikh.

While the title, plot details, and release plans are still under wraps, the combination of Sunny Deol’s screen presence and A.R. Murugadoss’ reputation for high-octane storytelling has already created significant anticipation.

With filming now underway, the project is expected to be one of the more closely watched action thrillers in development, as audiences await further updates from the makers.