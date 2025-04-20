Sunny Deol Drops Heartfelt Video, Promises Bigger Better ‘Jaat 2’ — WATCH

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Jaat’, is overwhelmed with the audience's love for the film.



On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself taking a stroll at an undisclosed location, and expressed his gratitude to the audience. He said in the video, “You have given so much love to my film ‘Jaat’, I promise ‘’Jaat 2’ will be even better. I often come to the mountains to unwind because I love being surrounded by the grandeur of nature. I’ll leave for the shoot of ‘Border 2’ in a few days. Love you”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Aapka pyaar hi hai meri taqat. Aap sab ka josh hi hai meri safalta. Keep loving #Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep ‘em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made #Jaat a success”.

Sunny seems to be re-intering the superstars club of Bollywood after a long dry spell, as he has followed up the success of ‘Gadar 2’ with ‘Jaat’. The film opened at INR 9.5 crore net in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, the film has collected INR 65 crore in India.

The makers of ‘Jaat’ recently announced its sequel through a special poster. Sunny unveiled the poster of 'Jaat 2' on Instagram and wrote, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.” The poster confirmed that Gopichand Malineni will return as director for the sequel.

The film is will be produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad. The sequel will once again be backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Sunny Deol is confirmed to reprise his role.