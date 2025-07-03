Sunny Deol Opens Up About Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has opened up about playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus, “Ramayana.” Sharing his excitement on social media, the ‘Gadar’ actor called it an honour to be involved in a story that has shaped generations. Taking to Instagram, Deol shared the first look teaser from the film and wrote, “Honoured to be part of a story that has shaped generations.

Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you.” “Let’s celebrate this moment and together, step into the @worldoframayana. Our Truth. Our History. #Ramayana #RamayanaByNamitMalhotra.” On Thursday, the makers unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash from their upcoming film "Ramayana."

The announcement video begins with a powerful depiction of the divine trinity—Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva—who govern the universe. Through captivating animation, the video then transitions to introduce key characters from the epic: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as the mighty Ravana. Sharing the first look glimpse, the makers wrote, “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World.

An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.” Speaking about the film, Nitesh Tiwari said, “Ramayana is a story we’ve all grown up with. It carries the soul of our culture. Our aim was to honour that soul — and present it with the cinematic scale it truly deserves. As a filmmaker, it’s both a huge responsibility and a heartfelt honour to bring it to life. .

It’s a tale that has endured across millennia because it speaks to something deep and eternal within us. We are not simply making a film. We are offering a vision — one rooted in reverence, shaped by excellence, and made to transcend borders.”

“Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari,” is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with DNEG—the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio—and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film is set for a global release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.