New Delhi: The anticipation for Batwara 1947 is at an all-time high. The film’s teasers and posters had already generated strong buzz, and the recently released trailer has further intensified excitement among audiences. Offering a powerful glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in the subcontinent’s history, the trailer has sparked widespread conversation across social media.
Amid the growing excitement around Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol opened up about the film and shared what makes the story special to him. He explained that the film is essentially a deeply emotional love story that explores the impact of Partition on families and highlights humanity as the greatest religion.
Sunny Deol said, “Basically, it was a love story. It was a very important love story. Everyone has given it a different meaning. But actually, it is a love story. This film is about a family who have come from there to here and here to there. It is about the impact on the family. It is about how humanity is the biggest religion. We have covered this topic very well.
You might have already seen the trailer. If you watch the film, you will know what I am saying. I don't want to say that I am making a film about patriotism. I don't know. Everyone loves their country. You can't say that everyone here only loves their country. There are stories. I have chosen the stories. I didn't choose them on purpose.
But those who have excited me, I have always seen those stories. Here, a common man is fighting for something, for his rights, for his family. He is fighting for something. The story was so good, that it still lives amidst us. That's why I am still here. But patriotism is within all of us. If you love your mother, then our country is your mother. And it all comes to mother.”
Batwara 1947 stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.
Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.
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