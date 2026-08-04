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Sunny Deol reveals the real story behind Batwara 1947: 'It's a love story'

As Batwara 1947 continues to build momentum, Sunny Deol has shared what lies at the heart of the film. The actor said the Partition drama is, above all, a love story that celebrates family, humanity and resilience.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Sunny Deol reveals the real story behind Batwara 1947: 'It's a love story'
Image Credit: Sunny Deol, Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

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Sunny Deol reveals the real story behind Batwara 1947: 'It's a love story'
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