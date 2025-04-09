Sunny Deol Seeks Blessings At Tanot Mata Temple Ahead Of ‘JAAT’ Release, Echoing Gadar 2’s Sacred Start, Watch

Sunny Deol, one of Bollywood’s most iconic action heroes, marked a spiritual milestone ahead of the release of his upcoming film JAAT by visiting the revered Mateshwari Tanot Rai Mata Temple in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. This sacred visit comes just a day before the film hits theatres worldwide.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the actor has turned to divine blessings before a major release. Sunny’s 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2 began its promotional journey at the same temple. Now, with JAAT, the circle completes as the star once again bows in reverence to Tanot Mata, reaffirming his faith and spiritual continuity in his cinematic journey.

During his visit, Sunny also spent time with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans stationed in the region. In a heartwarming moment, he was seen dancing and bonding with the soldiers to patriotic tunes from his iconic films like Gadar and Border, showcasing his deep-rooted admiration for India’s armed forces. He also posed for pictures with fans.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, JAAT boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Known for high-octane action sequences crafted by industry legends Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, the film is expected to raise the bar for the action genre in Indian cinema. The film is all set to hit cinemas tomoroow, April 10, 2025.

Jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, TG Vishwa Prasad, and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, JAAT is being pitched as a global cinematic spectacle.

With Sunny Deol’s spiritual devotion, star-studded support, and adrenaline-pumping action, JAAT is all set to captivate audiences when it releases in cinemas worldwide tomorrow, promising to deliver a powerful blend of emotion, patriotism, and unmissable entertainment.