Sunny Deol Shares Scenic Glimpse From Border 2 Set In The Hills

Mumbai : Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took to social media to give an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse of the highly anticipated “Border 2” set. In a video shared on his Instagram stories, the actor is seen driving through the picturesque hills, heading to work on the sets of the film.

The serene yet dramatic landscape set the tone for the action-packed sequel. In the clip, the Gadar actor says he is going for the shooting. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Driving to work like…” As Sunny Deol cruised through the picturesque location, the video not only gave a sneak peek into the filming environment but also set the stage for the action-packed narrative that “Border 2” promises to deliver.

The visuals perfectly complemented the high-energy vibe of the upcoming sequel. A few days ago, the shoot for" Border 2" came to an unexpected halt due to heavy rainfall. On May 2, the Jaat actor shared a video on his Instagram, revealing that although rain wasn't forecasted, the skies opened up just as they were preparing to shoot.

Dressed in his army uniform, he explained that with the downpour showing no signs of stopping, the team had no choice but to wait for the rain to subside before continuing their work. “The producers are worried but I told them- don't be worried, I am here till we don't finish the film," said Sunny.

In another Instagram post, the "Border 2" team was seen making the most of the rainy break—enjoying pakoras and steaming chai as they waited for filming to continue. The post read, “May hay while the sun shines And we have pakoras and chai when it rains.” On a related note, “Border 2” also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, with Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi as co-producers. A follow-up to the iconic 1997 war drama Border, this sequel is expected to be inspired by the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.



The Kargil conflict saw Pakistani soldiers infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC), occupying strategic positions on the Indian side. In response, India launched a large-scale military operation to reclaim the territory. "Border 2" is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.