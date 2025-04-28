Sunny Deol Shoots For Border 2 In Dehradun Shares Breathtaking Sunset Moments

Basking in the tremendous success of "Jaat", Sunny Deol is back in shoot mode for his next, "Border 2". Sunny is filming the highly-anticipated sequel in Dehradun at the moment. The 'Gadar' actor dropped a video on his Insta stories, as he witnessed a captivating sunset amidst the beautiful landscape of Dehradun.

Appreciating the beauty around him, Sunny was heard saying, "So...so...so.. beautiful". "Reached Border shooting wild weather and beautiful sunset in Dehradun," his video was captioned.

Sunny is accompanied by Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in the primary cast of "Border 2". Back in February, the makers shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film in Jhansi on social media.

The picture featured the "Border 2" team including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi, and director Anurag Singh.

The still showed Sunny and Varun sitting atop a tank, while the producers stood in front of it. “Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi, &amp; director #AnuragSingh January 23, 2026, gear up for a saga of valor and sacrifice," the captioned read.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and co-produced by Shiv Chanana, and Binoy Gandhi, the film is being made under the direction of Anurag Singh. A sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", the movie is reportedly based on India and Pakistan's Kargil War of 1999.

Refreshing your memory, Pakistani troops infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district. India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators. The official data claims that an estimated 75%–80% of the intruded area and nearly all high ground were taken back under Indian control.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar &amp; T-Series &amp; JP Dutta's J.P. Films, "Border 2" is expected to reach the theatres on January 23, 2026.