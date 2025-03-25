Sunny Deol Talks About His Exciting New Project Lahore 1947 With Aamir Khan Production
Sunny Deol confirmed that Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is set to release this year, adding another major project to his lineup.
New Delhi: Sunny Deol has confirmed that Lahore 1947, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, is set to release this year under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film marks a significant collaboration between some of the biggest names in the industry, with Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan joining forces for the first time.
During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Jaat, Sunny shared his excitement about the project, saying, "I was hoping to do big films, and it's happening now. Lahore 1947 is coming this year." His enthusiasm for the film was evident, as he spoke about how it adds another major project to his growing lineup.
Lahore 1947 promises to be a groundbreaking cinematic experience, with Aamir Khan taking on the role of producer, bringing his expertise and vision to the film. Directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie features a stellar cast led by Sunny Deol and Preity G. Zinta in pivotal roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the project, which is expected to make waves in the industry when it releases.
