Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Sunny Deol's action-packed entertainer 'Jaat' is set to release on March 22 at a grand event in Jaipur.

The makers of the high-octane film took to their Instagram account to make the announcement, along with a new poster featuring the 'Gadar' actor.

In the poster, Deol can be seen enjoying a chilled beverage while he takes down his enemies.

"Get ready for action like you've never witnessed before. #JaatTrailer out on March 22nd. #JAAT Grand Trailer Launch event at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium, Jaipur, from 5 PM onwards. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th," stated the caption of the post.

The film's teaser was unveiled in December last year, which gave fans a sneak peek of the actor wielding a bazooka, hinting at the explosive action sequences that await. The film is expected to showcase thrilling stunts and jaw-dropping action scenes.

The teaser, which runs for just over a minute, includes intense moments such as characters being crushed by dumbbells, flying police officers, and dramatic confrontations.

Sunny Deol's character is introduced as a menacing figure, initially seen chained up, before unleashing his fury on his enemies.

It appears that Deol's character is ready to bring the action in full force, this time wielding a large fan to take down his opponents, adding a unique twist to his usual action arsenal.

Randeep Hooda is expected to play the antagonist, raising the stakes for the protagonist in this action-packed drama.

Meanwhile, the high-octane film, directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, is set to hit theatres on April 10 and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.