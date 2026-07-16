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Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 team to embark on massive 12-city promotional tour

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of Batwara 1947 have announced an ambitious 12-city promotional tour across India. The nationwide campaign will see the film's cast and makers connect with audiences while showcasing its powerful Partition-era story.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 team to embark on massive 12-city promotional tour
Image Credit: Sunny Deol, Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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