Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Batwara 1947' gets clearance from CBFC without any cuts ahead of August 14: Sources

Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Batwara 1947' gets clearance from CBFC without any cuts ahead of August 14: Sources

Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' has been cleared by CBFC without any cuts in film. This film is set on backdrop of the Partition in 1947 with deep emotional turmoil. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Batwara 1947' gets clearance from CBFC without any cuts ahead of August 14: Sources

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Batwara 1947' gets clearance from CBFC without any cuts ahead of August 14: Sources
Batwara 19471 min ago
2
CJP students' protest3 min ago
3
SBI PO Admit Card 20266 min ago
4
Jana Nayagan13 min ago
5
Matte Makeup29 min ago