SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Motion Poster Out: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Promise Festive Family Entertainer

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Motion Poster Out: It features lead actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and hints at the film's mix of drama, romance, and comedy.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Motion Poster Out: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Promise Festive Family Entertainer(Source: Movie Poster)

New Delhi: The motion poster of Shashank Khaitan’s much-anticipated directorial Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is finally out, and it is already setting the stage for a vibrant, festive release.

The makers have unveiled a colorful poster giving audiences a glimpse into the film’s chaotic yet fun world. Varun Dhawan can be seen in a flamboyant look, while Janhvi Kapoor raises the glam quotient in a shimmery golden outfit. 

The two appear against the backdrop of a grand wedding setup, hinting at the film’s larger-than-life mood. Adding to the ensemble, the video also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, whose characters promise to bring freshness to the narrative.

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The film is being positioned as a big festive entertainer, with the makers locking October 2, 2025, the Dussehra weekend for its theatrical release. The teaser of the film is scheduled to drop on August 22, building anticipation further.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the filmmaker behind Varun Dhawan’s earlier hits Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, as well as Janhvi Kapoor’s debut Dhadak, the project is already being teased as a complete family entertainer.

Film Details

Though the storyline has been carefully kept under wraps, the motion poster suggests that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be a chaotic yet fun-filled romantic comedy. This marks Varun Dhawan’s third collaboration with Khaitan.

Alongside Dhawan and Kapoor, the star-studded cast includes Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul in integral roles.

The film is set for a box office clash with two other big releases- Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and the Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. 

