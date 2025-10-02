Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review: Heartfelt Rom-Com That Balances Laughter, Love, And Charm With Power-Packed Performances

Mumbai: Movie: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Stars: 4.5 Director: Shashank Khaitan Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes Where to watch: Theatres

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy centered around Sunny (Varun Dhawan), a charming but heartbroken man who is rejected by his love Ananya (Sanya Malhotra). At the same time, Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor) faces her own rejection from Vikram (Rohit Saraf). In a bid to win back their exes, Sunny and Tulsi team up and pretend to be in a relationship, leading to a series of humorous, chaotic, and emotional twists. As their fake love story unfolds, real feelings begin to emerge, complicating their original plan and forcing them to confront what—and who—they truly want.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a delightful blend of romance, comedy, and emotional drama that delivers on both entertainment and heart. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film shines with his signature storytelling style — vibrant, fast-paced, and emotionally resonant. Khaitan masterfully balances the humor with genuine moments of vulnerability, creating a film that feels both rooted and refreshingly modern.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie X Review: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Rom-Com Wows Fans? Check Honest Reactions

Varun Dhawan as Sunny brings his natural charm and impeccable comic timing to the forefront, delivering a performance that is both entertaining and nuanced. Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi surprises with her emotional depth and confident screen presence, proving her growing maturity as an actor. The supporting cast, including Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, add solid layers to the narrative, making the love quadrangle engaging and believable. Apart from the leading actors, supporting actors including Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi also deserves appreciation.

Technically, the film is a treat. The cinematography captures the vibrant palette of Indian culture and modern urban aesthetics, with lively visuals that pop without overwhelming. The music is catchy and well-placed, supporting the narrative rather than distracting from it. The editing keeps the pacing tight, and the production design beautifully complements the film's emotional shifts — from playful to heartfelt.

What sets Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari apart is its ability to take a familiar rom-com premise and infuse it with fresh energy, emotional honesty, and top-tier performances. It's a full-hearted entertainer that respects its audience’s intelligence while delivering everything you’d want from a Bollywood crowd-pleaser. A must-watch for fans of love stories told with flair, humor, and soul. This is definitely a must watch family film.