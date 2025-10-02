Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie X Review: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Rom-Com Wows Fans? Check Honest Reactions

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie X Review: The much-awaited romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in pivotal parts has opened in theatres today. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this easy-breezy family entertainer looks promising as per early reviews on social media. Let's find out what netizens are saying about the starry ensemble-led film:

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie X Review

Varun Dhawan's last outing was an out-and-out Atlee film 'Baby John'. However, with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, he is back to the rom-com genre. Fans watched Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari First Day First Show (FDFS), let's what they have to say about the movie:

#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari Review: HILARIOUS!

RATING - 4/5*



#VarunDhawan goes all out! That #ShahRukhKhan & #SalmanKhan mimicry scene was crazy #SSKTK is a family drama loaded with comedy, love and chaos. At its heart, it also gives a message on much needed…

#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari

The entire cast deserves high praise @Varun_dvn & @Janhviworlds share

incredible, sparkling chemistry that lights up the screen. Their comedic timing and emotional scenes are executed flawlessly . What a brilliant movie!#ssktk is a pure cinematic…

#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari is just another disaster from the over-hyped Varun & Janhvi .. na inki shakle achi hai aur talent toh bhai hai hi nahi

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Star Cast

It stars an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. The film has opened in theatres on October 2, 2025 coinciding with Dussehra. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari captures the festive spirit while telling a story about love, heartbreak, and the humorous journey of winning someone back.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has 'Peddi' a much-hyped movie with none other than Ram Charan.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are joining forces together for the second time after 'Bawaal'. The film also marks the 'Baby John' actor's third venture with Khaitan after the successful 'Dulhania' films.