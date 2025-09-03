Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Song: 'Bijuria' Will Make You Wanna 'Get Up And Dance', Says Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: After tasting success and winning positive reviews for her latest release 'Param Sundari' with Sidharth Malhotra, Gen Z actress Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Varun Dhawan. Her fresh on-screen pairings in each of her movies is surely working well with the audiences.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Bijuria Song

Today, the makers launched the first song, 'Bijuria', from the upcoming romantic comedy entertainer, and her chemistry with Varun Dhawan is already grabbing eyeballs.

Janhvi Kapoor On Bijuria Song

Talking about the song, Janhvi Kapoor added, “Bijuria has always been one of those tracks that makes you want to get up and dance, and bringing it back in this film has been such a fun experience. The new version is a perfect mix that has the old charm with a new freshness that makes it impossible not to groove. Shooting with Varun and the team was an absolute blast. I think this is going to be one of those tracks that people will hold close to their hearts and also dance their hearts out to.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has 'Peddi' a much-hyped movie with none other than Ram Charan.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are joining forces together for the second time after 'Bawaal'. The film also marks the 'Baby John' actor's third venture with Khaitan after the successful 'Dulhania' films.